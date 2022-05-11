New Zealand reports 7,970 new community cases of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

New Zealand recorded 7,970 new community cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths, the ministry of health said on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 7,970 new community cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths, the ministry of health said on Wednesday.

Among the new community infections, 2,633 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 77 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 381 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,009,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

