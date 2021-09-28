New Zealand reports 8 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported eight new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,185

WELLINGTON, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported eight new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,185.

The new infections were all recorded in the largest city Auckland, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

Fourteen community cases are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), Bloomfield said.

There are 1,156 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further seven cases for which links are yet to be fully established, he said.

Auckland relaxed restrictions by moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 on Sept. 22 for at least two weeks. The city was previously at Level 4, the top-level COVID-19 lockdown, for more than 30 days, longer than last year's lockdown, with schools and non-essential businesses closed.