New Zealand Reports 810 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

WELLINGTON, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 810 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 810 new community infections, 623 are in the largest city, Auckland, 81 in Waikato, 15 in the capital city Wellington, 14 in the Southern region, 13 in Northland, 11 in Bay of Plenty, 11 in the Lakes region, 10 in Hutt Valley, eight in Hawke's Bay, six in Whanganui, five in Taranaki, three in Tairawhiti, Canterbury and the MidCentral region respectively, two in Nelson Marlborough and two in South Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, there are 18 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There are 32 patients in New Zealand hospitals with no one being treated at the intensive care units.

New Zealand reported a total of 20,228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The sharp increase in new cases today is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," said the ministry.

