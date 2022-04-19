New Zealand reports 8,270 new community cases of COVID-19, case number down in largest city

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 8,270 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.Of the new community infections, 597 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, which saw a great decline in infections from last week, whereas Canterbury in the South Island reported 1,445 cases, the highest daily tally compared to other regions, according to the ministry.In addition, 38 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 572 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 19 in intensive care units.

The ministry also reported five more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 837,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The country is currently at the second-highest Orange setting under its COVID-19 Protection Framework.

Under the Orange setting there are no indoor capacity limits and the seating rules for hospitality venues are lifted, with bars, cafes and restaurants being able to fill up again. However, people are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.