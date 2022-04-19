UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 8,270 New Community Cases Of COVID-19, Case Number Down In Largest City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:41 PM

New Zealand reports 8,270 new community cases of COVID-19, case number down in largest city

New Zealand recorded 8,270 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 8,270 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.Of the new community infections, 597 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, which saw a great decline in infections from last week, whereas Canterbury in the South Island reported 1,445 cases, the highest daily tally compared to other regions, according to the ministry.In addition, 38 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 572 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 19 in intensive care units.

The ministry also reported five more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 837,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The country is currently at the second-highest Orange setting under its COVID-19 Protection Framework.

Under the Orange setting there are no indoor capacity limits and the seating rules for hospitality venues are lifted, with bars, cafes and restaurants being able to fill up again. However, people are required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings.

Related Topics

Orange Auckland Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

This Ramzan make your iftar mazedar with Jazzcash ..

This Ramzan make your iftar mazedar with Jazzcash QR. Pay via scanning QR code w ..

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz’s cabinet members take oath at presid ..

PM Shehbaz’s cabinet members take oath at president house

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine says no civilian evacuations for third day ..

Ukraine says no civilian evacuations for third day

33 seconds ago
 Mobile phone import increases 3.93pc in 9 months

Mobile phone import increases 3.93pc in 9 months

35 seconds ago
 Turkish Military Operation in Northern Iraq Threat ..

Turkish Military Operation in Northern Iraq Threatens Country's National Securit ..

36 seconds ago
 34-member 'coalition cabinet' takes oath

34-member 'coalition cabinet' takes oath

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.