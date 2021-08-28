New Zealand Reports 83 New Cases Of COVID-19
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:23 PM
WELLINGTON, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 82 were in the Auckland community and one was a recent returnee in managed isolation facility, said the ministry.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the August community outbreak to 429, with 415 in Auckland and 14 in Wellington, according to the ministry.
There are 376 COVID-19 cases in the current community outbreak that have been found clear epidemiological links, yet the sources of a further 53 cases have not been established, said the ministry.