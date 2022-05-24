UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 8,435 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 2,807 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 327 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,109,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country.

With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, said COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Related Topics

Orange Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bang ..

Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bangladesh Test

1 minute ago
 Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

2 minutes ago
 India reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more de ..

India reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.