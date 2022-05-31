New Zealand reports 8,436 new community cases of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 8,436 new community cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 2,746 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 79 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 389 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,157,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country.