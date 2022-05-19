New Zealand reports 9,091 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 9,091 new community cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday

Among the new community infections, 3,233 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 90 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 411 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 12 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,075,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.