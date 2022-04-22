New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Friday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,241 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry.

In addition, 56 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 522 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 15 in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 867,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.