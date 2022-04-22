UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 9,390 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 03:57 PM

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Friday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Friday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,241 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry.

In addition, 56 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 522 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 15 in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 867,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Related Topics

Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable earphones for 2021

21 minutes ago
 Search for missing called off after deadly Polish ..

Search for missing called off after deadly Polish mine blasts

34 seconds ago
 Sanjrani condemns attack on security forces

Sanjrani condemns attack on security forces

37 seconds ago
 Parliament played effective role to minimize negat ..

Parliament played effective role to minimize negative effects of climate change: ..

39 seconds ago
 PMC to improve medical education system

PMC to improve medical education system

41 seconds ago
 Samoa tightens travel restrictions, Vanuatu lifts ..

Samoa tightens travel restrictions, Vanuatu lifts curfew

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.