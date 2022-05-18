New Zealand reports 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand recorded 32 more deaths and 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 32 more deaths and 9,570 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 in New Zealand is 1,017.

Among the new community infections, 3,297 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 91 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 425 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,066,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.