New Zealand Reports 98 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:17 PM

WELLINGTON, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 98 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 9,266.

Among the new infections, 74 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 10 in nearby Waikato, eight in Bay of Plenty, one in Taranaki and five in Nelson, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 66 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 12,057 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 93 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88 percent are fully vaccinated, it said.

