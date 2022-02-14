New Zealand reports 981 new community cases of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

New Zealand reported 981 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement

WELLINGTON, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 981 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 981 new community infections, 768 are in the largest city of Auckland, 82 in nearby Waikato, six in the capital city Wellington, 19 in the Southern region, 21 in Northland, 23 in the Bay of Plenty, 12 in the Lakes region, and 14 in Hutt Valley, according to the ministry.

In addition, 25 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There are 39 patients in New Zealand hospitals with no one being treated at intensive care units.

New Zealand reported a total of 21,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 95 percent of the eligible population have been vaccinated with at least two shots in the country.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

