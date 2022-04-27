New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 9,830 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,442 were detected in the largest city of Auckland. In addition, 74 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

"Although this is an increase from last week, the number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day and the overall trend remains a reduction in reported cases," said a ministry statement on Tuesday.

Currently, 473 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 17 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 23 more deaths from COVID-19.

