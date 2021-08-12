UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports Eight New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

New Zealand reports eight new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no cases in the community on Thursday

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no cases in the community on Thursday.

The eight newly imported cases came from Malaysia, India, Japan and Britain and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland and Rotorua, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand standing at 43, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,557, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five, it said.

Also on Thursday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the standard time between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is being increased to six weeks.

Two doses of the vaccine are needed to be fully vaccinated.

"Moving to a longer gap allows us to give a first dose to a larger number of people faster, which means providing more people with partial protection sooner," Bloomfield said, adding this is an important part of being prepared for a possible outbreak of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.

People aged 50 plus in New Zealand can book COVID-19 vaccines from Friday; 40 plus will be open on next Wednesday; 30 plus will be open on Aug. 25, and from Sept. 1 the booking will be open for all eligible ages, according to the health ministry.

The roll-out plan is well on track to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone in New Zealand aged over 16 by the end of the year, Bloomfield said.

Related Topics

India Rotorua Auckland Japan Malaysia Border All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 21,932 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 26 shops sealed over violations of Corona SOPs

26 shops sealed over violations of Corona SOPs

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 1,987 more COVID-19 cases, 218,192 ..

S.Korea reports 1,987 more COVID-19 cases, 218,192 in total

1 minute ago
 UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new m ..

UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new media: WAM Director-General

11 minutes ago
 China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo por ..

China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo port over virus case

18 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on ..

Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on Independence Day

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.