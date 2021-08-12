New Zealand reports eight new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no cases in the community on Thursday

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no cases in the community on Thursday.

The eight newly imported cases came from Malaysia, India, Japan and Britain and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland and Rotorua, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand standing at 43, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,557, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five, it said.

Also on Thursday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the standard time between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is being increased to six weeks.

Two doses of the vaccine are needed to be fully vaccinated.

"Moving to a longer gap allows us to give a first dose to a larger number of people faster, which means providing more people with partial protection sooner," Bloomfield said, adding this is an important part of being prepared for a possible outbreak of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.

People aged 50 plus in New Zealand can book COVID-19 vaccines from Friday; 40 plus will be open on next Wednesday; 30 plus will be open on Aug. 25, and from Sept. 1 the booking will be open for all eligible ages, according to the health ministry.

The roll-out plan is well on track to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone in New Zealand aged over 16 by the end of the year, Bloomfield said.