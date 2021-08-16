New Zealand reports five new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

UrduPoint.com

New Zealand reported five new COVID-19 cases in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases in the community on Monday

WELLINGTON, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported five new COVID-19 cases in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases in the community on Monday.

The five newly imported cases came from Fiji, Britain and Russia and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two previously reported cases have recovered since Sunday's update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 44, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,570.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

