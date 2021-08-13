UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:22 PM

:New Zealand reported one case of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no cases in the community on Friday

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one case of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, and no cases in the community on Friday.

The full travel history of the newly imported case has not yet obtained and the case has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 44, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,558.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five, it said.

Related Topics

Auckland Border New Zealand

