New Zealand Reports No New COVID-19 Case For First Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:35 PM

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 case for first time

New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours, the first time in 49 days, with the total number of infections staying at 1,487, the Ministry of Health said on Monday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours, the first time in 49 days, with the total number of infections staying at 1,487, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference that one probable case has been reclassified as confirmed, so the total case number remained unchanged.

The death toll stood at 20, Bloomfield said, adding 1,276 cases have now recovered and currently four people are in hospital, with none in ICU.

The country moved from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 last Tuesday and will stay for at least two weeks at Level 3 before a further review and Alert Level decision on May 11.

