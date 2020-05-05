UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports No New COVID-19 Case For Second Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 case for second day

New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours for two consecutive days, which was "very encouraging", Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON,NEW ZEALAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours for two consecutive days, which was "very encouraging", Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

Bloomfield told a press conference that one probable case has been reclassified as not being the case, so the total case number dropped by one to 1,486.

The country's death toll remained unchanged at 20, Bloomfield said, adding four people are in hospital, with none in ICU.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders to continue following the country's lock-down rules and do not do things that would jeopardize the last few weeks' anti-epidemic efforts.

The country moved from Alert Level 4 to 3 last Tuesday and will stay for at least two weeks at Level 3 before a further review and Alert Level decision on May 11.

Ardern confirmed she attended an Australian national Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss possible opening of the borders for people to travel between Australia and New Zealand.

"I would note that such a discussion has only been possible as a result of the world-leading results on both sides of the Tasman to get the virus under control and I do think that we should both be proud of the efforts that have been made," Ardern said.

"New Zealand is Australia's second-largest source of tourists after China with 1.2 million visitors last year, and 1.6 million Aussies visited us, so we both stand to benefit from getting travel up and running again.

"When we feel comfortable and confident that we both won't receive cases from Australia, but equally that we won't export them, then that will be the time to move," she added.

Related Topics

Australia China Alert May From Cabinet Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

35 seconds ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

37 seconds ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

38 seconds ago

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

41 seconds ago

German court puts squeeze on ECB over bond buying ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan's cash programme, instrumental in mitigat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.