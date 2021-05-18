UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports One New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:24 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Tuesday.

The newly imported case came from Indonesia and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one, said a ministry statement.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 19, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,297, it said.

