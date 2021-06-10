New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Thursday.

A full travel history for the newly imported case is yet to be confirmed, and the person has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 24, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,341.