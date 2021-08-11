New Zealand reports two cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported two cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases in the community on Wednesday.

The two newly imported cases came from Sri Lanka and Mexico and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand at 37, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,548, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four, it said.