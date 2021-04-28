New Zealand reports two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no new community cases on Wednesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no new community cases on Wednesday.

The two newly imported cases came from Japan and the United States and have remained in quarantine and isolation facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered. One case has been classified as "under investigation" following confirmation of a positive result in their home country. This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 27, said a ministry statement.

The country's total number of confirmed cases is now 2,254, it said.