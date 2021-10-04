New Zealand sees milestone of 2 million Kiwis get COVID-19 vaccines

More than 2 million people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone for the largest vaccination program in New Zealand's history, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said on Monday

WELLINGTON, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 2 million people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone for the largest vaccination program in New Zealand's history, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said on Monday.

As of Monday morning, 2,018,305 people were fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, representing 48 percent of Kiwis aged 12 and over, Hipkins said in a statement.

"And more broadly, 3,328,286 people have had at least one dose -- that's 79 percent of people aged 12 and over," Hipkins said.

With 5,346,591 doses administered so far, and 1,067,000 active bookings in the Book My Vaccine system, the response of New Zealanders means the country is on track to the goal of having all eligible people vaccinated by the end of the year, he said.

The vaccination program continues to adapt with new and different approaches, such as drive-through vaccination centers and more mobile and pop-up testing sites, and a lot more innovations are to come, the minister said.

"The more people who are vaccinated, the harder it becomes for the virus to keep moving," he said.