UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Sees Milestone Of 2 Million Kiwis Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:40 PM

New Zealand sees milestone of 2 million Kiwis get COVID-19 vaccines

More than 2 million people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone for the largest vaccination program in New Zealand's history, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said on Monday

WELLINGTON, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 2 million people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone for the largest vaccination program in New Zealand's history, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said on Monday.

As of Monday morning, 2,018,305 people were fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, representing 48 percent of Kiwis aged 12 and over, Hipkins said in a statement.

"And more broadly, 3,328,286 people have had at least one dose -- that's 79 percent of people aged 12 and over," Hipkins said.

With 5,346,591 doses administered so far, and 1,067,000 active bookings in the Book My Vaccine system, the response of New Zealanders means the country is on track to the goal of having all eligible people vaccinated by the end of the year, he said.

The vaccination program continues to adapt with new and different approaches, such as drive-through vaccination centers and more mobile and pop-up testing sites, and a lot more innovations are to come, the minister said.

"The more people who are vaccinated, the harder it becomes for the virus to keep moving," he said.

Related Topics

Mobile All Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

2 minutes ago
 Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi taking toll on her heal ..

Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi taking toll on her health: lawyer

2 minutes ago
 China's Heilongjiang reports one local COVID-19 ca ..

China's Heilongjiang reports one local COVID-19 case

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia's new COVID-19 infections dip below 10,00 ..

Malaysia's new COVID-19 infections dip below 10,000, lowest since July

2 minutes ago
 World Teacher's Day to be marked tomorrow

World Teacher's Day to be marked tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.