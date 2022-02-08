New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVID-19

New Zealand farmers and growers are getting a helping hand against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said on Tuesday

The government has allocated 400,000 NZ Dollars (265,280 U.S. dollars) to support Primary producers with contingency planning and response if a farmer or grower contracts COVID-19, O'Connor said in a statement.

The funding will bolster the resources of organizations like the Rural Support Trusts and those supporting Maori agribusinesses, to help them respond to the COVID-19 situation, O'Connor said.

"This funding will help ensure there's someone that farmers and growers can speak to and provide guidance should they or their staff be dealing with Omicron," he said, adding the Rural Support Trusts are well woven into rural communities to provide wrap-around support services.

"The sector has to date been resilient throughout the pandemic," the minister said, adding the hard work of farmers and growers along with those involved in keeping supply chains open and exports flowing, is leading New Zealand's trade-led recovery from COVID-19.