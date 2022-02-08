UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Supports Farmers, Growers Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 02:07 PM

New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVID-19

New Zealand farmers and growers are getting a helping hand against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand farmers and growers are getting a helping hand against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said on Tuesday.

The government has allocated 400,000 NZ Dollars (265,280 U.S. dollars) to support Primary producers with contingency planning and response if a farmer or grower contracts COVID-19, O'Connor said in a statement.

The funding will bolster the resources of organizations like the Rural Support Trusts and those supporting Maori agribusinesses, to help them respond to the COVID-19 situation, O'Connor said.

"This funding will help ensure there's someone that farmers and growers can speak to and provide guidance should they or their staff be dealing with Omicron," he said, adding the Rural Support Trusts are well woven into rural communities to provide wrap-around support services.

"The sector has to date been resilient throughout the pandemic," the minister said, adding the hard work of farmers and growers along with those involved in keeping supply chains open and exports flowing, is leading New Zealand's trade-led recovery from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice ov ..

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice over rising price

36 seconds ago
 Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins ..

Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins to facilitate cattle farmers

38 seconds ago
 Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

39 seconds ago
 No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 ..

No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 case spike: official

5 minutes ago
 Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sana ..

Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sanawan

5 minutes ago
 Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukr ..

Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukraine Will Resolve Own Problems

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>