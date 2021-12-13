UrduPoint.com

New Zealand To Further Relax COVID-19 Restrictions At Year-end

New Zealand's largest city Auckland and other areas, which have been seriously affected by the latest community outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, will further relax restrictions at the end of the year

WELLINGTON, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand's largest city Auckland and other areas, which have been seriously affected by the latest community outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, will further relax restrictions at the end of the year.

All regions under "red" in the "traffic light" COVID-19 protection framework, excluding Northland, will move into "orange" from 11:59 p.m. local time on Dec.

30, which means unrestricted life for the vaccinated people, as venues that use vaccine passes face no limits in the scale of gatherings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday that the areas to move from "red" to "orange" include Auckland, Taupo, Rotorua lakes districts, and Gisborne among other areas in the North Island.

The rate of COVID-19 vaccination in Northland is lagging behind the rest of the country so it will stay under "red" for a longer period, she said.

