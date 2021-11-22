UrduPoint.com

New Zealand To Move Into New COVID-19 Protection System On Dec. 3

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:19 PM

New Zealand will move into the new COVID-19 traffic light system on Dec. 3, which provides the ability for businesses and events to re-open to vaccinated Kiwis, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday

WELLINGTON, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand will move into the new COVID-19 traffic light system on Dec. 3, which provides the ability for businesses and events to re-open to vaccinated Kiwis, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

All of New Zealand will move into the COVID-19 Protection Framework at 11:59 p.m. local time on Dec. 2, making Dec. 3 the first day the traffic light system will be in operation, Ardern told a post-cabinet press conference.

The simplified framework has three levels: green, orange and red. Vaccine certificates will provide greater freedom at each level, Ardern said last month when explaining the system.

The new traffic light framework will allow businesses previously considered with high risk to fully open to vaccinated customers at green and orange, and continue to operate with some restrictions at red, she said, adding that businesses that choose to open to the unvaccinated will face restrictions in order to suppress the virus among those most likely to have it.

Cabinet provided New Zealander's certainty by confirming the whole country will move into the traffic light system, 11 days from now, Ardern said, adding, "Setting the date now gives people, communities and businesses time to prepare to move safely and smoothly into the new traffic light system."Decisions on what color each region will move into will be confirmed on Nov. 29, giving regions time to drive up vaccination rates further, the prime minister said.

