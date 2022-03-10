UrduPoint.com

New Zealand To Scale Down COVID-19 Managed Isolation Facilities As 21,015 Community Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is beginning to scale down its operations, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday as 21,015 new community cases were reported in New Zealand

"With New Zealand now reopening to the world without the requirement to isolate for most, there is a significantly reduced demand for MIQ.

This of course means that we no longer need the number of facilities we currently have," Hipkins said in a statement.

By the end of June, 28 of the current 32 facilities will leave the MIQ network and return to being hotels, the minister said.

Among the new community infections reported on Thursday, 7,234 were in the largest city Auckland. Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, according to the Ministry of Health.

