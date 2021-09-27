UrduPoint.com

New Zealand To Start COVID-19 Self-isolation Pilot Scheme

The goal of safely re-opening New Zealand's borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot project, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday

"As part of the reconnecting New Zealanders to the world plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travelers who have not been to very high-risk countries," Hipkins told a post-cabinet meeting press conference.

The project is to explore a new pathway of entry into New Zealand and allows the government to test operational readiness, identify areas where further work is required to scale up the approach, and provide valuable insights into the options for the future, Hipkins said.

Expressions of interest are being called for up to 150 people to participate in the project, he said, adding the scheme is aimed at business travelers, to travel overseas on a short business trip and self-isolate in approved accommodation for 14 days on their return.

