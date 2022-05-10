UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Accumulated Community Cases Of COVID-19 Surpass 1 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 02:04 PM

New Zealand's accumulated community cases of COVID-19 surpass 1 mln

New Zealand has reported 1,001,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, surpassing the one-million mark, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand has reported 1,001,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, surpassing the one-million mark, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The confirmed cases have taken up nearly one-fifth of the country's total population of 5,127,200.

On Tuesday, New Zealand reported 9,173 new community cases of COVID-19.

Among the new community infections, 2,945 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 385 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 13 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

Related Topics

Orange Auckland Border 2020 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia starts to monitor Sri Lanka situ ..

Cricket Australia starts to monitor Sri Lanka situation

5 minutes ago
 HCBA elections 2022-23, nomination papers of 16 ca ..

HCBA elections 2022-23, nomination papers of 16 candidates rejected

6 seconds ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7134 against USD Tuesday ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7134 against USD Tuesday

11 seconds ago
 China set to launch Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft

China set to launch Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft

7 minutes ago
 Over 100 Inmates Escape From Ecuador's Prison in S ..

Over 100 Inmates Escape From Ecuador's Prison in Santo Domingo During Riot - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms to strengthen strategic cooperative p ..

FM reaffirms to strengthen strategic cooperative partnership with China

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.