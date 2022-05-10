New Zealand has reported 1,001,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, surpassing the one-million mark, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand has reported 1,001,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, surpassing the one-million mark, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The confirmed cases have taken up nearly one-fifth of the country's total population of 5,127,200.

On Tuesday, New Zealand reported 9,173 new community cases of COVID-19.

Among the new community infections, 2,945 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 385 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 13 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of its COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.