WELLINGTON, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:New Zealand's largest city Auckland will open shops and allow outside gatherings up to 25 people starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3, step 2 on Tuesday night. The transition phase will see outdoor gatherings increase from 10 to 25 people and reopening of public facilities with face coverings, record keeping and distancing requirements in place, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday.

Auckland has given the first COVID-19 jabs to 90 percent of its population, with 80 percent receiving their second doses.

The country's goal is to reach 90 percent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.

Current projections show Auckland is on track to reach 90 percent fully vaccinated this month, which means the region is likely to move into the new traffic light system after the vaccination goal is met at the end of November.