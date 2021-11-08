UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Auckland To Open Shops, Allow Gatherings Outside In Further Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:11 PM

New Zealand's Auckland to open shops, allow gatherings outside in further easing of COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand's largest city Auckland will open shops and allow outside gatherings up to 25 people starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in further easing of COVID-19 restrictions

WELLINGTON, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:New Zealand's largest city Auckland will open shops and allow outside gatherings up to 25 people starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3, step 2 on Tuesday night. The transition phase will see outdoor gatherings increase from 10 to 25 people and reopening of public facilities with face coverings, record keeping and distancing requirements in place, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference on Monday.

Auckland has given the first COVID-19 jabs to 90 percent of its population, with 80 percent receiving their second doses.

The country's goal is to reach 90 percent of people who have had their first dose before the government starts further lowering alert levels and adopting the new "traffic light" alert system.

Current projections show Auckland is on track to reach 90 percent fully vaccinated this month, which means the region is likely to move into the new traffic light system after the vaccination goal is met at the end of November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Traffic Alert Auckland November From Government P

Recent Stories

Japan to change criteria for assessing COVID-19 si ..

Japan to change criteria for assessing COVID-19 situation, shifting focus to hos ..

48 seconds ago
 Philippines revises up Q2 GDP growth to 12 pct

Philippines revises up Q2 GDP growth to 12 pct

49 seconds ago
 Mafia making all out effort to flop government: Gi ..

Mafia making all out effort to flop government: Gill

50 seconds ago
 Hong Kong shares finish lower 8th Nov, 2021 8th No ..

Hong Kong shares finish lower 8th Nov, 2021 8th Nov, 2021

5 minutes ago
 107 profiteers arrested in a month in multan

107 profiteers arrested in a month in multan

5 minutes ago
 Around 17,000 visitors thronged LoK Mela 2021

Around 17,000 visitors thronged LoK Mela 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.