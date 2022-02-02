(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The New Zealand government on Wednesday decided to reduce the interval between a person's Primary COVID-19 vaccination course and the booster from four months to three months so that more people can take their booster jabs as soon as possible.

A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their boosters from this Friday when the decision takes effect, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a press conference.

The government has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group, Hipkins said.

"This is a significant step in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic" as it now means more than 3.06 million people aged 18 and over -- two thirds of the population -- will be eligible for their boosters from this weekend, he said, adding more than 1.3 million people have already got boosters.

"We are in a race against Omicron and the more people who are boosted the more we can reduce the impact of the outbreak," Hipkins said.