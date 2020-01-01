Newly donated blood better for heart surgery: study

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Heart surgery patients receiving newly donated blood have significantly fewer post-operative complications than those who received blood donated more than two weeks before their surgery, found a research.

The study examined records at the New Brunswick Heart Centre (NBHC) in Saint John, Canada for heart surgeries performed over the past nine years on patients who received red blood cells either during their surgery or afterwards, Medical Xpress reported.

"The findings show that we need to pay attention to the age of the blood we give cardiac surgery patients," said Ansar Hassan of the department of cardiac surgery at NBHC.

"Perhaps more importantly, we need new studies to determine what is driving this relationship between the age of blood and the outcomes we are seeing," Hassan said.