Next round of anti-polio drive from March 16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The next round of three-day anti-polio drive will commence at Tehsil Tandlianwala from March 16, Monday.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad told that 321 teams would remain active during the anti-polio drive which would continue up to March 18, Wednesday.

During the three-day, the anti-polio teams will administer vaccine to 135,858 children under five years of age.

He said that March 19 and 20 (Thursday and Friday) would be observed as "Sweeping Days" to give polio vaccine to leftover children.