NGO Holds Free Medical Camp

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

NGO holds free medical camp

A local non-governmental organization (NGO) Sohawa Welfare Society set up a free medical camp in the rural area of Sohawa wherein over four hundred patients were examined and provided with free of cost medicines

Mandi Bahauddin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A local non-governmental organization (NGO) Sohawa Welfare Society set up a free medical camp in the rural area of Sohawa wherein over four hundred patients were examined and provided with free of cost medicines.

Ex-Army surgeon Brigadier Zafar Iqbal Gondal, Gynecologist Dr.Sadia with a medical team from DHQ Hospital provided medical services.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Shamsher Gondal lauded the volunteer services of doctors and paramedical staff of DHQ hospital as well as financial support given by the Overseas Forum.

He said that the Sohawa Welfare Society had more schemes in the pipeline. These schemes will provide health and education facilities to public and contribute to ending poverty in society.

Locals paid gratitude to the executive body of the welfare society for providing them health facilities at their doorstep.

