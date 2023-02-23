UrduPoint.com

NHMP Signs MoUs To Facilitate Medical Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 07:52 PM

NHMP signs MoUs to facilitate medical employees

In a bid to provide better healthcare facilities to the employees, the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two prominent hospitals on Thursday

According to the spokesperson of NHMP, the MoUs were signed with Farooq Hospital and the Diabetic Center (TDC) located on Murree Expressway.

According to the spokesperson of NHMP, the MoUs were signed with Farooq Hospital and the Diabetic Center (TDC) located on Murree Expressway.

The signing ceremony was held at the NHMP Sector IMDC (N-75) office in the presence of senior officials, including the DIG/Zonal Commander (N-5 North Zone) Ishfaq Ahmed.

Under the MoUs, NHMP employees and their families will be able to avail 25% discount on all medical services, including OPD, emergency services, lab tests, and hospital room charges.

The agreement is valid for a year, starting from March 1, 2023, and is extendable for another year based on mutual understanding.

Zonal Commander Ishfaq Ahmed also planted saplings at the Beat 01 IMDC camp premises during the visit and appreciated the efforts of NHMP Sector IMDC during snowing weather and the provision of information and help to visitors by establishing an Info Desk.

He emphasized the importance of a green environment and urged everyone to contribute towards a healthier and sustainable future.

