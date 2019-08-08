UrduPoint.com
NHS Operation Waiting Lists In England Reach 4.4Mln Patients - Statistics

The number of patients waiting for an operation on the UK National Health Service (NHS) list in England reached 4.4 million in June an increase of 4.6 percent compared to June last year, the NHS said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The number of patients waiting for an operation on the UK National Health Service (NHS) list in England reached 4.4 million in June an increase of 4.6 percent compared to June last year, the NHS said Thursday.

"The number of RTT [Referral to Treatment] patients waiting to start treatment at the end of June 2019 was 4.4 million. Taking account of trusts not submitting data, the waiting list increased by 4.6% over June 2018," the NHS said in a press release.

The figures also showed an increase in the number of people who had been waiting for surgery more than 18 weeks, compared with the June last year 601,000 against 502,000.

Meanwhile, at the end of June, the percentage of patients on the NHS list, who had been waiting for less than 18 weeks, stood at 86.3 percent, while the government's target was 92 percent.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that the government had allocated an additional one-time funding of 1.8 billion Pounds ($2.2 billion) to modernize NHS hospitals.

