NIC arranges an online Hackathon to contain COVID-19

National Incubation Center(NIC) has arranged an online Hackathon debate to counter Coronavirus and find solutions too through a Global Digital Health Hackathon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):National Incubation Center(NIC) has arranged an online Hackathon debate to counter Coronavirus and find solutions too through a Global Digital Health Hackathon. The main aim of online platform is to soliciting ideas, prototypes and solutions that can help in controlling the spread of communicable diseases. In collaboration with UNDP and Jazz, through online they will address the healthcare challenges with a core focus on the following areas Preventive Solutions and Curative Solutions.

Through this online platform they will provide accessible and healthy nutrition and different ways to create hygienic conditions in cities and homes. It will also tell the ways to create safe and comfortable self quarantine, protective clothing and devices to curb the spread of Infectious virus.

An organizer said that platform will introduce the features to reduce the load on hospitals through applicable home-based solutions.

We will also counsel the panic healthcare officials in any chaotic situation, he stated.