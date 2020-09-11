UrduPoint.com
NIC To Hold Webinar Titled "Health Innovation By All,for All' On Sep 18

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:09 PM

National Incubation Center (NIC) will hold webinar titled "Health Inovation by all,for all "to discuss healthcare system on September 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :National Incubation Center (NIC) will hold webinar titled "Health Inovation by all,for all "to discuss healthcare system on September 18.

The webinar will shed light on Pakistan's current healthcare system and why is health innovation the need of the hour and how to make healthcare systems accessible, affordable and efficient.

The webinar will discuss for creating new solutions, services and business models to optimize how we interact with our bodies and comprehend the minute-to-minute understanding of our health conditions are in dire need,an official told on Friday.

He said that majority of people worldwide are leading to unhealthy lifestyles and this fact combined with the inefficient healthcare systems currently in place and the on-going global pandemic, are creating major health issues around the world.

This webinar will be conducted at the NIC facility as well as broad casted on Zoom.

The webinar will focus on that this is time now to collectively work to improve our health and well-being through technology,he said.

He said that "If you're an entrepreneur, a healthcare professional, medical student or someone with a passion to turn innovative ideas into health products or services, don't miss this event'.

