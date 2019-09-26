NICVD patients, attendants face problems due to non-working lifts

Patients as well as their attendants, especially the elderly people, faced problems as many of the lifts at the main multi-storey building of the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases (NICVD) were not working on Thursday morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Patients as well as their attendants, especially the elderly people, faced problems as many of the lifts at the main multi-storey building of the National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases (NICVD) were not working on Thursday morning.

The rush was witnessed as only two of the many lifts were in working condition, witnesses said.

It was pointed out that several of the lifts were not in working condition and no attention was reportedly paid for their repair by the management.

This caused a lot of problems for the patients as well as their attendants, especially the elderly men and women, who are often advised by doctors not to climb up or down stairs.

It was demanded of the hospital management to pay immediate attention towards the repair of the lifts that were notworking.