Nigeria confirms 476 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

Nigerian health authorities Friday reported 476 new corona-virus cases and seven deaths related to the disease

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Nigerian health authorities Friday reported 476 new corona-virus cases and seven deaths related to the disease.

The fresh cases and fatalities were confirmed on Thursday, according to latest update of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

"Till date [since March], 50,964 cases have been confirmed, 37,569 cases have been discharged and 992 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory," it added.

With over 17,300 infections, the commercial capital Lagos remains the hardest-hit city of West African country.

It is followed by the Federal Capital Territory, which includes the capital Abuja with over 4,800 cases, and the southwestern Oyo state with more than 3,000 cases.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 794,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. More than 22.68 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 14.55 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.