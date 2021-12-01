UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Confirms First Cases Of Omicron Variant Among Arrivals From South Africa

Nigeria has confirmed three cases of infection with the Omicron coronavirus strain in three people with travel history in South Africa, where the new variant was first reported, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday

"Samples obtained for the stipulated day two test for all travelers to Nigeria were positive for this variant in three persons with history of travel to South Africa," the statement read.

The Nigerian Health Ministry has intensified public health provisions since the emergence of the new strain, including by revising the national travel advisory to require all arrivals to present a negative COVID-19 test result done not more than 48 hours before departure, the NCDC said.

New restrictions were introduced for Nigerian travelers as well, requiring them to present evidence of full vaccination or a negative PCR� test done not later than 48 hours before departure regardless of the country of destination.

The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible and dangerous than all previous strains.

