ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Nigeria is expecting to finalize details of the deal on procurement of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, with two options currently on the table, Abdullahi Shehu, the Nigerian ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

Nigeria's government confirmed the efficacy of the Russian vaccine several months ago and has been working with Moscow to procure it, the ambassador noted.

"We have not concluded the procedure of procurement but Nigeria is not giving up on that. There are two ways: either we procure it from the Russian government or Russia will donate it to the Nigerian government. We are looking into the possibility to procure it. We hope that the final decision will be taken really soon," Shehu said on the sidelines of the 10th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Nigeria's national drug regulator authorized the use of Sputnik V in July.