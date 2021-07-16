UrduPoint.com
Nigerian University Closes Amid New COVID-19 Cases On Campus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:51 PM

Nigerian university closes amid new COVID-19 cases on campus

A university in Nigeria on Thursday directed its students to evacuate the campus after some were tested positive for COVID-19

LAGOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A university in Nigeria on Thursday directed its students to evacuate the campus after some were tested positive for COVID-19.

The measure is aimed at limiting the spread of the disease on the campus, said Nonye Oguama, principal assistant registrar of the University of Lagos.

"No access will be granted to any student afternoon on 15 July. The hostels will be locked indefinitely, therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once," she said.

"Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from July 26," she added.

The university began physical sessions at the end of May, when the coronavirus positivity rate had declined to around 1 percent, according to Oguama.

She said COVID-19 protocols were still being enforced by the university administration in all teaching and learning locations and student housing halls.

Lagos has been the pandemic epicenter in Nigeria since it recorded the first case of the country in February 2020.

Nigeria reported 169,074 cases of infection as of Thursday, while Lagos continued to be the state with the most cases, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

