NIH declares 4 more corona virus suspects clear

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) 4 more Corona virus suspects have been declared clear in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).According to KP Health department 3 suspected cases emerged in Peshawar and one had surfaced in Swabi in the last week.

The samples of suspected patients were sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for analysis.NIH has declared the suspects clear after analyzing their samples.According to health department 12 suspected corona virus cases have been reported so far in KP AND N IH has declared 11 among them as clear.