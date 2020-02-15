UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIH Declares 4 More Corona Virus Suspects Clear

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 12:43 PM

NIH declares 4 more corona virus suspects clear

4 more Corona virus suspects have been declared clear in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) 4 more Corona virus suspects have been declared clear in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).According to KP Health department 3 suspected cases emerged in Peshawar and one had surfaced in Swabi in the last week.

The samples of suspected patients were sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for analysis.NIH has declared the suspects clear after analyzing their samples.According to health department 12 suspected corona virus cases have been reported so far in KP AND N IH has declared 11 among them as clear.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swabi

Recent Stories

NAB has once again summoned former Punjab Law Mini ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani student cured, discharged from hospital ..

5 minutes ago

World better prepared for coronavirus than a week ..

1 minute ago

Kite string incident : Dolphin Force officer loses ..

1 minute ago

128 teams constituted to control locust attack on ..

1 minute ago

US prosecutors drop old terror case against Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.