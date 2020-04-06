Nine confirmed coronavirus patients shifted to Malir Isolation Centre: minister

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Monday said that nine corona positive patients of Quaidabad Gulistan Society have been shifted to Malir Isolation Centre and all possible facilities were being provided to them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Monday said that nine corona positive patients of Quaidabad Gulistan Society have been shifted to Malir Isolation Centre and all possible facilities were being provided to them.

He was presiding over a meeting, held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Malir on coronavirus situation, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Malir Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, DHO Malir Dr Ahmed Ali Memon, officials of the respective departments, National Assembly Members Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio and Syed Agha Rafiullah, Sindh Assembly Member Mahmood Alam Jamote and Chairman Salman Abdullah District Council.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Malir Dr Ahmad Ali Memon said that around nine confirmed coronavirus cases had been shifted to the Malir Isolation Centre.