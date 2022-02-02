Nine died, 1894 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1,894 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday while nine patients lost their lives.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 482,661 while the total number of deaths were recorded 13,182 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 1,021 cases in Lahore, one in Attock,16 in Bahawalnagar,57 in Bahawalpur, three in Bhakkar, six in Chakwal, three in Chiniot, 49 in Dera Ghazi Khan,89 in Faisalabad, 37 in Gujranwala,13 in Gujrat, six in Hafizabad, five in Jhang, 26 in Jhelum, 33 in Kasur, seven in Khanewal,one in Khoshab,four in Lodharan, three in Mandi Bahauddin,one in Mianwali, 58 in Multan, six in Muzaffargarh,15 in Nankana Sahib, four in Narowal, four in Okara,16 in Rajanpur, 220 in Rawalpindi, 68 in Rahimyar Khan, six in Sahiwal,43 in Sargodha, 22 in Sheikhupura,14 in Toba Tek Singh,five in Vehari and 33 new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,582,150 tests so far while 444,794 confirmed cases had been recovered in Punjab.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.