UrduPoint.com

Nine Died, 1894 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 03:55 PM

Nine died, 1894 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 1,894 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday while nine patients lost their lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1,894 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday while nine patients lost their lives.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 482,661 while the total number of deaths were recorded 13,182 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 1,021 cases in Lahore, one in Attock,16 in Bahawalnagar,57 in Bahawalpur, three in Bhakkar, six in Chakwal, three in Chiniot, 49 in Dera Ghazi Khan,89 in Faisalabad, 37 in Gujranwala,13 in Gujrat, six in Hafizabad, five in Jhang, 26 in Jhelum, 33 in Kasur, seven in Khanewal,one in Khoshab,four in Lodharan, three in Mandi Bahauddin,one in Mianwali, 58 in Multan, six in Muzaffargarh,15 in Nankana Sahib, four in Narowal, four in Okara,16 in Rajanpur, 220 in Rawalpindi, 68 in Rahimyar Khan, six in Sahiwal,43 in Sargodha, 22 in Sheikhupura,14 in Toba Tek Singh,five in Vehari and 33 new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,582,150 tests so far while 444,794 confirmed cases had been recovered in Punjab.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Another dengue case reported in Punjab

Another dengue case reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Senator Rubina expresses concerns over target kill ..

Senator Rubina expresses concerns over target killings

1 minute ago
 NATO's Nuclear Mission to Continue as Long as Russ ..

NATO's Nuclear Mission to Continue as Long as Russia Has Nuclear Weapons - Bunde ..

27 minutes ago
 Commerce Division directed to submit a summary pri ..

Commerce Division directed to submit a summary prior to notify EDF as autonomous ..

27 minutes ago
 Biden announces cancer 'moonshot' relaunch to cut ..

Biden announces cancer 'moonshot' relaunch to cut deaths by half

27 minutes ago
 Re polling for LB elections in 12 KP districts on ..

Re polling for LB elections in 12 KP districts on Feb 13th

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>