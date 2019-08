On the directives of Chief Minister KP, nine labs and X-Ray centers established outside the DHQ Hospital without having legal documents were sealed here Thursday in a joint crackdown by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran and Director Healthcare Department

LANDIKOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister KP , nine labs and X-Ray centers established outside the DHQ Hospital without having legal documents were sealed here Thursday in a joint crackdown by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran and Director Healthcare Department.

The action was taken on public complaints to the Chief Minister. Notices were also issued to other such illegal setups.