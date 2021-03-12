Nine more die of coronavirus in KP

At least nine more people have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2138 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine more people have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2138 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday said 330 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 75,052.

The report further said that a total of 70,245 people have recovered from the infection as 201 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.

In Peshawar district, 161 new cases have been reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 30,567, the report said adding a total of 1126 deaths have been reported so far in the district from coronavirus.