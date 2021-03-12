UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine More Die Of Coronavirus In KP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:53 PM

Nine more die of coronavirus in KP

At least nine more people have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2138 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine more people have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2138 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday said 330 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 75,052.

The report further said that a total of 70,245 people have recovered from the infection as 201 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period.

In Peshawar district, 161 new cases have been reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 30,567, the report said adding a total of 1126 deaths have been reported so far in the district from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Opposition's plan of cameras in polling booth expo ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Proposal on Afghanistan Conference Is Und ..

3 minutes ago

Spy cameras found from polling booth raise questio ..

20 minutes ago

Tanzara Gallery two-week long exhibition in full s ..

3 minutes ago

UK economy slumps 2.9% in January on coronavirus c ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Open Criminal Probe Against ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.