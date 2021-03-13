Nine more died of Corona in KP: Health Official

Nine people died from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2127 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department confirmed here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Nine people died from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2127 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department confirmed here on Saturday.

The officials also confirmed that there were 305 cases of corona were reported in the same period and with these numbers, the numbers of total corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 75,357.

However, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 115 corona patients recovered in 24 hours and with this the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 70,360, the health department official informed.

In Peshawar, 111 new cases of corona were reported in 24 hours wherein the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 30,678, the health department official said. He also disclosed that a total of 1131 people have died from corona in Peshawar only.